Troup woman gets deferred adjudication for stealing $1,500 worth of scratch-offs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Troup woman who stole $1,574 worth of scratch-off tickets from a convenience store with which she was employed has pleaded guilty to the crime.
Court records show Samantha Leann Starkey, 34, pleaded guilty in Judge Kerry Russell’s court on Tuesday. She has accepted a deferred adjudication term of three years.
According to an arrest affidavit, police began investigating on June 7 at a convenience store located in the 300 block of West Duval Street. Employees at the store said Stark came in the day before and said she had previously bought scratch-off tickets and was there to pick them up. The employee said Starkey came behind the counter and began taking the tickets and placing them in her bag. The employee noticed one of the $50 slots was empty and contacted her manager.
The manager then came to the store and began reviewing the video and saw Starkey take a large amount of tickets and place them in her bag without paying for them. The store owner logged $1,574 worth of tickets had been stolen, according to the affidavit.
Records from the Texas Lottery Commission Enforcement Division showed numerous tickets had been cashed at a grocery store in Troup and another in Jacksonville and $1,140 had been paid out. Surveillance video from the store in Troup showed Starkey cashing in numerous tickets.
