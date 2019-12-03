TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Here’s an easy dinner idea that you and your family will really enjoy. It’s comfort food with the added benefit of being ready in just minutes on the stovetop! It can also help you use up leftovers after the holiday meals you’ve made.
Stovetop smoked ham and cheese macaroni by Mama Steph
Ingredients
2 eight-ounce packages of precooked pasta (I used Barilla)
4 ounces cream cheese, cubed
5 ounces evaporated milk
leftover smoked ham or turkey, cubed (Use as much or as little as you like; I used about half a pound) (NOTE: DO NOT use uncooked meat in this recipe.)
2 cups shredded sharp cheddar (or your favorite cheese, like mild cheddar, Mexican blend, or colby-jack)
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
about 1/2 cup broth or water
Method:
Place broth or water in Dutch oven or soup pot with the precooked pasta. Allow to warm for a few minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add the cream cheese and evaporated milk, stirring until combined.
Add the shredded cheddar and red pepper flakes, if using. Stir in well, and then add the meat.
