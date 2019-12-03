SFA’s Kevon Harris brings home National Player of the Week honor

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA senior standout Kevon Harris is becoming a star not just in East Texas.
The Ellenwood, Georgia native scored 26 points against former No.1 Duke last Tuesday and then 22 points over the weekend at Arkansas State. In the Duke game Harris had 20 in the first half and surpassed the 1,400 career point mark.
His performance last week earned him the Lute Olson National Player of the Week honor and the Southland Conference Player of the Week honor.
In eight games this year, Harris has hit double digits in points every game. Harris came back for his senior season despite testing the NBA Draft market. It can be expected to see Harris on several draft board come the summer.
