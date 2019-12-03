Report: Gregg County woman shot husband, later claimed he threatened to kill her

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gregg County woman is being held on a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of her husband.
Penelope Ann Stoudt, 56, called 911 shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday to report that she had shot her husband, Timothy Joe Stoudt with a shotgun, according to the probable cause affidavit obtained by KLTV.
Penelope Stoudt was outside the residence, and Timothy Stoudt was inside when Gregg County deputies arrived, according to the affidavit. It also states that deputies found him with an “evident gunshot wound to the upper torso.”
Penelope Stoudt was taken to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, where she told an investigator that when she got home at about 2 p.m. her husband called her a “drunk.” She also said he then “told her to pack her belongings and leave,” according to the affidavit.
The affidavit also states that Penelope said her husband threatened to kill her if she didn’t leave. That’s when she “went to her bedroom, loaded her 12 gauge shotgun, walked into the living room, and shot Timothy in the chest,” the affidavit states.
Deputies found the gun in the kitchen, according to the affidavit.
Penelope Stoudt was arraigned Tuesday morning. Online Gregg County Jail records show her bond is set at $250,000.
