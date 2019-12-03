Nonprofits, charities look to generosity of East Texans on Giving Tuesday

(KLTV) - After a busy weekend of holiday shopping, nonprofits and charities across East Texas hope you’ve got a little money left in your budget for Giving Tuesday.
#GivingTuesday was started in 2012 and is always the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Shop Local Saturday, and Cyber Monday (whew). It’s a way for people to donate to charities and nonprofits as shoppers focus on their end-of-year giving after the weekend of consumerism.
The website GivingTuesday.org has a list of charities and organizations and is searchable by locale (click here to search). So if you want to find an organization in your town or city, the website can help you out.
If money is a little tight and you want to donate time other than money, the website can help individuals find volunteer opportunities.
Once you’ve you donated, they encourage you to post your donation on social media with the hashtag #GivingTuesday.
You can also give to charities and nonprofits year-round by way of your normal shopping. Amazon Smile is a website operated by Amazon with the same products, prices, and shopping features as Amazon.com. The difference is that when you shop on AmazonSmile, the foundation donates 0.5 percent of the purchase price of eligible products to the charitable organization of your choice.
If you have any questions about how your donations are used, visit Charity Navigator. They examine financial records and rate groups.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.