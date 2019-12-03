Intersection cleared after major wreck at Loop 323 and Broadway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles at Loop 323 and Broadway.
At just after 7:30 two fire engines two ambulances and the Tyler Police Department are at the scene. Westbound traffic approaching 69 on the loop is being diverted north on Broadway. No traffic is getting through the intersection in any direction, everyone is being diverted north or south.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
