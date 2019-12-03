Longview police: 2 people injured in shooting incident on Whitney St.

LONGVIEW, Texas (News Release) - On November 27, 2019, at 11:50 p.m., Longview Police were dispatched to a Shooting Just Occurred near the 1200 Block of Whitney Street. When police arrived, they located two victims who had been injured as a result of the shooting. One of the victims stated he was at work and was driving down Whitney Street when the shooting occurred. He and the car’s passenger were both struck by bullets and injured. The driver was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury. The other victim received life-threatening injuries and was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center and then later had to be flown by helicopter to a Tyler hospital. Police urge anyone with information about this shooting to contact detectives at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-7867.