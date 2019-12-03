Longview police investigating after shots fired at home

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is asking for anyone with information on a recent shooting to come forward.
According to a Facebook post from the department, on December 1, at 8:33 p.m., Longview police were dispatched to a shots fired call in the 1300 block of Eva Drive.
The post said when officers arrived they were told that an unknown person fired several shots at or near a home. Police investigated and spoke with the victims who stated that they had arrived home from grocery shopping. While unloading the groceries, the adult heard several shots being fired from a gun. Once the shooting was over the adult victim determined that the children who were with her had not been injured.
She told police she felt that her family had been targeted by the suspect(s) who shot at the house. The post said police found several shell casings in the area.
Police are asking for anyone with information about this shooting to contact them at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-7867.
