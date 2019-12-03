Law enforcement in standoff with man in vehicle in North Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement officers are currently in a standoff with a suspect in Tyler.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, this is taking place near the intersection of US 69 north and West Northwest Loop 323.
Law enforcement said that a deputy pulled a vehicle over on a felony traffic stop. They said the man has multiple warrants for his arrest, deputies said. The man pulled his vehicle over in a parking lot, and officials say he is in possession of a gun or guns. The man said he “was not going back to jail,” officials said.
Our reporter at the scene said that a woman was in the vehicle initially with the suspect, but was able to get away safely.
Units from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, and the Tyler Police Department are on the scene.
KLTV has a crew at the scene and we will update you with any new information we receive.
