Jacksonville man who threatened shooting spree pleads guilty in federal court

OMAHA, Nebraska (KLTV) - A Jacksonville man has pleaded guilty to a charge alleging he made a threat during a phone call “to go on a shooting spree because he had been misled and mistreated by his former employer.”
David Alan Roberts, 57, pleaded guilty to transmission of an interstate communication in the courtroom of Judge Laurie Smith Camp at the federal courthouse in Omaha, Nebraska, according to court records.
According to text of the plea agreement, Roberts called his employer in California from Nebraska on Sept. 3 and became upset because he felt he had been misled and mistreated by his employer and other prospective employers and said he would “blow that ****** place up” and “shoot them people up.”
The plea agreement states Roberts has agreed to a three-month prison term, followed by three years of supervised release. This agreement is not official until approved by a judge at a later date.
