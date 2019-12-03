Google co-founders step down as execs of parent Alphabet

Google is facing strong pushback from privacy groups, which are concerned about the personal information that Google has collected on its users, mostly to target advertising. Google also faces complaints that it abuses its dominance in search and online advertising to push out rivals. Google is the subject of antitrust inquiries from Congress, the Department of Justice and a contingency of states in the U.S. and from European authorities. The company has also faced harsh criticism about the material on its sites — and was slapped with a $170 million fine because its video streaming site YouTube improperly collected personal data on children without their parents' consent.