Giving Tuesday: Ozarka donates $5K, truckload of water to East Texas Food Bank

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Giving Tuesday is here, and it marks a 24-hour global day of giving to charities and nonprofit organizations.
Ozarka Natural Spring Water made a $5,000 donation to the East Texas Food Bank. Ozarka is also donating a truckload of bottled water, and employees from the Ozarka production facility in Hawkins will volunteer at the food bank.
The East Texas Food Bank serves more than 80,000 households in 26 counties throughout East Texas. Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving that takes place each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
Ozarka’s donation will support the 1 in 5 East Texans, including 1 in 4 children, who may not know where their next meal is coming from.
