East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another Beautiful Day is just about in the books and another is expected for Wednesday. A few more clouds are expected and temperatures will be a bit warmer in the morning and very mild during the afternoon. On Thursday, we will see more clouds and eventually a chance for a few scattered showers will develop late in the evening and overnight as a front moves in from the west. On Friday, another front will slide in from the north, but no precip is likely with the second front. Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies are expected over the upcoming weekend with yet another front likely on Monday morning. Just a few showers possible with this front as well, but some cooler air will settle in behind the system by Tuesday.