ETN: Tyler ISD’s executive director of communications discusses Pathfinder event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD’s executive director of communications stopped by the East Texas Now news desk on Tuesday to talk about the school district’s upcoming “Pathfinder” event.
The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Career & Technology Center, which is located at 3013 Earl Campbell Parkway. At the event, parents and students will be able to learn about the opportunities available in the Tyler school district.
There will be lots of activities for kids and cookies with Santa Claus.
The event is free.
