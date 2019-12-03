ETN: Cheyenne, Chylar Whorton chat about ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Cheyenne and Chylar Whorton with the Pollard Theater Center paid a visit to the East Texas Now news desk on Tuesday to speak to ETN anchor Kayla Lyons about the upcoming performances of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
The play will run from Thursday, December 5 through Saturday, December 7. The performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“'How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ brings Dr. Suess’ iconic book to the stage, showing how the Grinch, a bitter, grouchy, cave-dwelling creature who hates Christmas, whose heart is ‘two sizes too small,' is transformed suddenly after spending all night stealing Christmas presents from the houses of Whoville,” the showtix4u web site’s entry about the play states.
Visit the Pollard Theater Center’s Facebook page here.
Tickets may be purchased at this link.
