East Texas schools on the move with new UIL conference cutoff numbers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The UIL’s new realignment next February will cause a shakeup for East Texas teams.
The UIL released their conference cutoff numbers on Tuesday morning. The biggest change is that the numbers released will have 6A Longview make the drop to 5A. The Lobos have spent four years in 6A.
Also making a drop down is the Lindale Eagles. They fall from 5A to 4A and in football will be in the Division I ranks.
In 4A, the District of Doom look to be no more as Carthage and Van will make the move from 4A DI to 4A DII. Kilgore, Henderson, Chapel Hill and Palestine will stay in the DI classification. Huntington will be dropping out of 4A and will now be in 3A so there could be a reuniting with long-time rival Diboll once the alignments are finalized with Franklin dropping down to 3A DII.
In 2A Tenaha, Cushing and West Sabine will make a drop down to 2A DII. Cushing and West Sabine have been steady in the 2A DI ranks but Tenaha will only spend one realingment cycle in DI before they head back down to DII where they saw success.
Teams were not only dropping down. Some teams saw an increase in enrollment and will be moving up. Harleton is the surprise story in the region this past year and after a successful season in 2A DI they will make the jump to 3A DII. Grapeland will also be making a jump from 2A DII to 2A DI.
The new conference cutoff numbers are as follows:
6A: 2220 and above 249 schools: 249 (Basketball); 249 (Football); 247 (Volleyball)
5A: 1210 – 2219 254 schools: 253 (Basketball); 251 (Football); 253 (Volleyball)
4A: 515 – 1209 202 schools: 198 (Basketball); 184 (Football); 198 (Volleyball)
3A: 230 – 514 236 schools: 236 (Basketball); 212 (Football); 223 (Volleyball)
2A: 105 – 229 200 schools: 200 (Basketball); 190 (Football); 136 (Volleyball)
1A: 104.9 and below 220 schools: 217 (Basketball); 153 (Football); 118 (Volleyball)
1A – 5A Football Division I and Division II Numbers
1A Division I: 59.5 – 104.9 77 schools
1A Division II: 59.4 and below 76 schools
2A Division I: 165.5 – 229 96 schools
2A Division II: 105 – 165.4 94 schools
3A Division I: 350 – 514 106 schools
3A Division II: 230 – 349 106 schools
4A Division I: 865 – 1209 92 schools
4A Division II: 515 – 864 92 schools
5A Division I: 1900 – 2219 126 schools
5A Division II: 1210 – 1899 125 schools
The UIL will release the districts for all UIL activities for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years on Feb. 3.
Here is a full List of our East Texas Schools along with their enrollment numbers.
6A football
- Tyler Lee 2304 - 6A
5A Division I football
- Longview 2186.5
- Lufkin 2177
- John Tyler 2111
5A Division II football
- Hallsville 1423.5
- Jacksonville 1275
- Pine Tree 1284
- Marshall 1463
- Mount Pleasant 1550
- Nacogdoches 1705
- Sulphur Springs 1251
- Whitehouse 1469.5
4A Division I football
- Athens 924
- Henderson 945
- Kilgore 1095
- Lindale 1203
- Livingston 1045
- Palestine 984
- Chapel Hill 1042
4A Division II Football
- Brownsboro 751
- Bullard 769
- Carthage 824
- Center 723
- Gilmer 703
- Jasper 694.5
- Spring Hill 547
- Pittsburg 704
- Quinlan Ford 734
- Rusk 602
- Van 745
- Wills Point 698
Non-football schools in 4A
- Cumberland Academy 720
- Hudson 846
3A Division I football
- Crockett 357
- Diboll 503
- Elkhart 376
- Eustace 456
- Gladewater 500
- Sabine 466
- Huntington 491
- Jefferson 379
- Kirbyville 393
- Malakoff 383
- Mineola 493
- Mont Vernon 493
- Palestine Westwood 446
- Rains 474
- Tatum 483
- Trinity 351
- White Oak 429.5
- Woodville 381
- Winnsboro 461
3A Division II Football
- Arp 268
- Harmony 323
- Corrigan 245
- Daingerfield 289
- New Diana 344
- Edgewood 314
- Elysian Fields 270
- Grand Saline 301
- Harleton 233
- Hemphill 263
- Hughes Springs 331
- West Rusk 317
- Newton 298
- Paul Pewitt 242
- Troup 320
- Waskom 278
- Winona 306
Non-football schools in 3A
- Central 398
- Central Heights 355
- Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 378
- Onalaska 298
- Tyler ISD Early College 350
2A DI Football
- Alba Golden 227
- Alto 188
- Big Sandy 197
- Cayuga 172
- Como-Pickton 207
- Frankston 225
- Garrison 220
- Grapeland 190
- Groveton 218
- Hawkins 214
- Joaquin 184
- Carlisle 172
- San Augustine 195
- Shelbyville 217.5
- Timpson 213
2A Division II Football
- Colmesneil 132
- Cushing 160.5
- Lovelady 146
- Cross Roads 144
- Mount Enterprise 121
- Overton 138
- Tenaha 159
- West Sabine 159
Non-football 2A schools
- Broaddus 107
- Brookeland 112
- Dallardsville Big Sandy 144
- Douglass 135
- East Texas Charters School 147(Longview)
- Gary 130
- Martins Mill 137
- Martnsville 116
- New Summerfield 135
- Slocum 121
- Spurger 112
- North Hopkins 155
- Woden 224
1A Division I Football
- Fruitvale 102
- Union Hill 98
1A Division II Football
- Burkeville 75
- Apple Springs 49
- Chester 55
Non-football 1A schools
- Avinger 51.87
- Chireno 100
- Goodrich 66
- Centerville (Groveton) 42
- Kennard 78
- Laneville 50
- Leggett 44
- Neches 104.5
- Wells 79
Numbers for the entire state can be found here.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.