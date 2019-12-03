East Texas Ag News: Details on the Battleground to Breaking Ground program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Applications are open from now until Friday for the spring 2020 cohort 7 of the Battleground to Breaking Ground program.
Battleground to breaking ground is part of the Texas Agrability program of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension service.
It is focused on veteran and active-duty military members interested in starting or expanding an agricultural business.
But other beginner farmers and ranchers may participate.
A primary goal of the battleground to breaking ground program is to give veterans and other beginning farmers or ranchers better access to resources and opportunities in agriculture and agriculture-related careers.
