Crews respond to fire at Henderson County gas plant

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at a gas plant in Henderson County Tuesday.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in just before 10 a.m. Tuesday from CR 4402. Crews responded to the scene and according to the sheriff’s office, the fire has been contained.
The sheriff’s office said the gas has been shut off and the remaining gas will be burnt off.
KLTV has reached out to the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office for more information.
