4 children lose their parents in fire, Wood County neighbors trying to help with donations

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Four children are now orphaned after a fire took the lives of an East Texas couple on Thanksgiving night.
Now family and friends are hoping to raise money to help replace those things the children have, lost, such as clothes and other belongings.
“We constantly reminded him that he did so great,” one family member says.
13-year-old Dallas is considered a hero by his family after they say he saved his three little sisters from their burning home.
“They literally didn’t have shoes on their feet,” one family member says.
What’s left of their home is only remnants of burnt shoes, clothes, and toys.
“They’ll say they are doing fine, but you can see it in their face, and hear it in their voice,” one family member says.
But their community is raising money and collecting donations to replace what was lost.
“We obviously always need clothes and shoes, we have also got donations of school supplies because they have nothing to go to school with,” one family member says.
The children’s grandmother is opening her arms and her home to the kids but says she desperately needs beds and furniture.
“She was in a state where she thought she could retire and so she is actually looking for a larger home now,” one family member says.
The family says, for now, the children are each living with different family members.
The funeral for the children’s parents, Courtney Cline and Ben Mendez, will be on Friday in Gladewater.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.