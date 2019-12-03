Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jody Clements announces retirement from Longview ISD

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Jody Clements has announced his retirement from public education, and his successor has been announced.
Longview ISD released the following statement on Monday:
Dr. Jody Clements, Longview ISD Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and Community Relations, has announced his retirement from public education. His last day with the district will be Dec. 20th.
"I am thankful to have been a part of LISD for these last seven years," he said. "I wish the students, staff, and community all the best!"
Dr. Clements came to Longview ISD in September 2012 as Assistant Superintendent for Administrative and Pupil services. In 2016, he was moved to his current role, replacing longtime LISD administrator Andrea Mayo.
LISD Board President Virginia Northcutt said Dr. Clements leaves “big shoes to fill.”
“We hate to lose him as such a valuable member of our administration, but are excited for this next chapter in his life,” she said. “I just want to thank Jody for being such an excellent leader in our district!”
Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox praised the many contributions Dr. Clements has made to the district during his tenure at Longview ISD.
“Jody has held numerous roles during his time with LISD, and has consistently demonstrated excellent leadership for our students, staff, and community,” he said. “We wish him the best in all his future endeavors.”
A native of Kilgore, Clements graduated from Kilgore High School in 1983 and attended the University of Arkansas at Monticello on a track scholarship, earning his bachelor's degree in accounting in 1987. He later received his Master of Business Administration in Accounting from Louisiana Tech, and his Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from Lamar University in 2014.
In 1992 Clements took a job as a math teacher and coach at Kilgore High School, rising up the ranks to superintendent in 2008 before coming to Longview ISD.
During a special called meeting Monday, Dec. 2nd the LISD Board of Trustees approved hiring Center ISD Superintendent Dr. James Hockenberry to fill the role of Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources & Community Relations.
Tentatively scheduled to start at LISD on Jan. 5th, Dr. Hockenberry has been with Center ISD since 2008. Prior to that, Dr. Hockenberry was Superintendent at Chireno ISD.
"Dr. Hockenberry brings a reputation for cutting-edge leadership and consummate professionalism," said Dr. Wilcox. "We look forward to what he brings to Longview as we continue to pursue innovation and achievement for all Longview students."
LISD Board President Virginia Northcutt agreed.
"We're very excited to see what Dr. Hockenberry brings to our district leadership team," she added.
A native of the East Texas area and alumnus of Stephen F. Austin State University, Dr. Hockenberry has a Bachelor’s in Biology, a Master’s in Education, and a Doctorate in Education Administration — all from SFA.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.