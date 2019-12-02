TJC Apache Ladies scrimmage against UT-Tyler

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - The TJC women’s basketball team is 8-2 and playing with a very strong defense.
Recently before the pre-season, they scrimmaged against UT-Tyler. It was a first for the TJC Apache Ladies and they learned quite a bit from the experience.
“We got an opportunity to kind of see where we are, with teams of a higher caliber than ours, maybe taller, faster, older, definitely older with more experience,” said Coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard. “And I felt like our kids did it a tremendous job that day and it kind of helped us know who we were and what we were capable of doing.”
