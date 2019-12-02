Legionella bacteria found in sinks at Harvey Hall

UPDATE (11/25/19): The City of Tyler of Tyler through North East Texas Public Health District (NET Health) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has deemed Harvey Hall safe for the public. The water system at Harvey Hall was disinfected, pathways of exposure to Legionella bacteria have been eliminated and water samples collected from at least 54 outlets at the facility have been sent to a lab in Houston and a lab in Fayetteville, Arkansas where they will be tested for Legionella.