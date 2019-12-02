PATH collecting blanket donations to distribute as weather turns colder

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the days turn cooler as winter begins to set in around East Texas, a nonprofit organization wants to make sure everyone who wants to stay warm can, no matter their living situation.
People Attempting to Help (PATH) began its annual blanket drive on Dec. 1, collecting donations of new blankets to hand out to anyone in need.
“The plan is to collect enough blankets to provide to people in need in Smith County and surrounding areas with a blanket if they need one,” said Greg Grubb, executive director of PATH. “Last year we distributed about 1,000 blankets and right now our stock is about half of that.”
PATH has held an annual blanket drive for the past 20 years, Grubb recalled. He said PATH tries to make their stock stretch to as many people in need as they can.
“We’re pretty particular, we don’t just hand them out to anyone,” Grubb explained. “If you got a blanket the previous year, we’re not giving you one this year. We’re trying to make those stretch as much as we can. We could probably use twice as many blankets just to fill some of those requests.”
Blankets can be dropped off at the PATH office building in Tyler, located at 402 W Front St., during its regular business hours, Mon. through Thurs. between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Organizers ask that only new blankets be donated.
