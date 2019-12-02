Man stabbed at Tyler apartment complex accused of kidnapping, threatening common-law wife with knife

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - From the Tyler Police Department:
On Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., Tyler Police responded to the Lodge Apartments located at 2709 S. Broadway in reference to a stabbing.
The suspect identified as Ronnie Lee Rinehart, W/M age 34 of Tyler, came home from work that morning and became very aggressive towards his 29-year-old common law wife and her three small children ages 6, 8 and 9. Rinehart took her and the children to the back bedroom, tied, and gagged them, threatening them with a knife.
The mother was able to free herself from the restraints grabbing the knife. The two struggled over the knife that led to her stabbing him in the back. The mother and her children were able to run from the apartment and call police. Rinehart fled the scene in her vehicle before officers arrived.
Rinehart was later located by Smith County Sheriff’s Office north of Tyler in Smith County. He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment. Rinehart will be charged with Aggravated Kidnapping by Tyler Investigators and remains in police custody while being treated.
