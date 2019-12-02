Ladyjacks heading to Waco for Rd 1 of NCAA Tournament

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For the second straight year the SFA Ladyjacks will stay in the Lone Star state for the NCAA National Volleyball Tournament.
The Southland Conference regular and post season tournament Champions claimed a No.3 seed out of the Waco region. The Ladyjacks will play USC in the opening round on Friday. Waco is the top seed in the region and the overall No.1 seed for the tournament. Baylor will open up against Sacred Heart.
SFA is concluding what could go down as the most dominating two seasons by a Southland program. The team has not lost a conference match since the 2017 tournament. This year the team achieved their highest program RPI and was just on the outside of slipping into the Top 25 poll.
