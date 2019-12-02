East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Very Quiet Weather Pattern for the next few days. Mostly Sunny and very pleasant for Tuesday, Partly Cloudy and continued nice on Wednesday. Very late on Thursday/early on Friday morning, a weak cold front is likely to move through East Texas bring with it a few showers and maybe an isolated thundershower before ending prior to sunrise on Friday. The weekend looks fairly quiet with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The next chances for rain could be on Monday as another weak front moves through. Temperatures should remain fairly fall-like through the next 7 days with the chilliest morning being tomorrow, in the middle 30s, then in the upper 30s on Wednesday morning. Warmer mornings are expected through early next week. High temperatures should stay in the 60s to near 70 through Sunday, then cooling into the upper 50s by Monday afternoon.