East Texas Ag News: Some plants toxic to pets and children

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) -If you’re moving plants inside during cold weather, it is always good to know what types of plants you are bringing into your home.
Some popular house plants can be toxic to children and pets. Placing plants up higher on a cabinet or a shelf can make them less accessible.
Knowing something about the plants you have and whether or not they could be toxic to children or pets can be helpful, particularly as you bring them into close quarters with your family and furry friends.
Aggie horticulture has put together some poisonous plant resources so you can learn more.
For more information about frosts and freezes, visit Aggie Horticulture.
