Boil water notice issued for the City of Gladewater

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Gladewater.
According to the city, the notice comes as a result of a water line break, reduced pressure, and a water outage.
The notice said to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The notice said the water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
The notice said when it is no longer necessary to boil water, the water system officials will notify people that the water is safe for consumption.
The notice said those with question may contact Steve Matlock, Water Treatment Plant Supervisor, at 903-844-6331. You may also contact City Hall at 903-845-2196
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.