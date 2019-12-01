High school regional finals schedule

By Caleb Beames and KLTV Digital Media Staff | December 1, 2019 at 10:51 AM CST - Updated December 1 at 10:51 AM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The journey that started for over 100 East Texas football programs is still alive for only a handful of teams.

Here are the regional final matchups for East Texas teams.

Friday, Dec 6

4A DI Region III

#2 Carthage vs Midlothian Heritage @ Jacksonville 7:30 pm

4A DII Region II

#1 Pleasant Grove vs Gilmer @ Longview HS 7 pm

3A DI Region II

Pottsboro vs Gladewater @ Sulphur Springs 7:30 pm

3A DII Region II

Pewitt vs #10 Daingerfield @ Mount Pleasant 7:30 pm

2A DI Region III

Groveton vs #4 San Augustine @ SFA 7 pm

