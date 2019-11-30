Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several East Texas Counties

First Alert Weather Day (Source: KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | November 30, 2019 at 10:06 AM CST - Updated November 30 at 10:17 AM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - 10:15 AM - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Cass, Morris, and Titus Counties until 11 a.m.

10:05 AM - The National Weather Service has allowed the warning to expire.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Rains and Van Zandt Counties.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning is until 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

Locations impacted include Grand Saline, Emory, and Fruitvale.

