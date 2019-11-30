Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Today is a First Alert Weather Day. We are expecting strong to possibly severe storms to come through our northern counties in the early morning and move SE to hit our southern counties in the early afternoon. The biggest threats we are monitoring are winds up to 60 mph and the possibility for isolated tornados. Flash flooding and large hail risks are low but not at zero so stay weather alert! Now is the time to download your First Alert Weather App to stay up-to-date with the weather in your area. We will see clearing skies for northern counties toward the start of the afternoon and southern counties in the late afternoon. Overnight we will cool to the lower 40s. Tomorrow and Monday will be similar days with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 50. Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and warm, in the mid to upper 60s. The next best chance to see a few showers will be on Thursday. Friday we will dry out once again cool to the lower 60s.