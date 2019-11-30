Saturday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas. Showers and thunderstorms are developing along and ahead of a strong cold front that is currently pushing southeast through the area. East Texas is still within a Slight Risk (2/5) for severe weather to develop this afternoon as the front makes its way through. Damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado are possible within these storms if they are allowed to strengthen to severe criteria. A Tornado Watch is currently in effect for Angelina, Nacogdoches, Panola, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties until 7PM this evening. While we have had a few severe storms this morning north of I-20, overall these storms have stayed below severe limits. Any severe storm we see this afternoon, if any, will be isolated so keep an eye out until the front has passed your location. Clearing skies this evening and tonight with a chilly and dry start to your Sunday in the middle 40s. Lots of sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 50s by the afternoon hours tomorrow with a breezy northwest wind at 10-15 miles per hour with a few gusts reaching up to 20+ mph. Clear skies and calm winds will lead to a quick drop into the middle 30s by Monday morning. Sunshine, quiet weather and a quick warming trend into the middle 60s through Wednesday. A pair of cold fronts arrive on Thursday and Friday. The first front will bring our next shot at showers and an isolated thundershower, the second front will bring reinforcing cool, dry air into East Texas. Conditions look to stay dry for next Friday and Sunday with temperatures reaching close to seasonal norms.