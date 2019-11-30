Man taken to the hospital after stabbing at Tyler apartment complex

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing at a Tyler apartment complex Saturday.
According to Tyler police, they were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. to the Lodge Apartments at 2709 S. Broadway Ave.
Police said a man had put a woman and kids into a bedroom and restrained them. The woman was able to escape her restraints and struggled with the man over a knife. Police said the woman was able to gain control of the knife and stabbed the man. The woman received a minor injury as well.
The man fled the scene in a vehicle and the woman called police.
Authorities were able to track down the man through his cell phone on FM 14. Police said the man was taken to the hospital for the stab wound.
