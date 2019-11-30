Joaquin Rams awarded final Game Ball of the year

JOAQUIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Joaquin Rams were awarded the final Red Zone Game Ball of the Year.
The Rams defeated state-ranked Alto 25-21 last Friday.
While a lot of teams have gone to the spread, Joaquin tends to run the Slot-T. Coach Wade Lawson says it has been really good to them.
“I think first and foremost, you have to have old school, hard nosed kids to do it. That’s something that we have, we’re blue-collar kids, blue-collar community, and we just show up and we go to work every Friday night and we will continue to do that," Lawson said.
