WEBXTRA: Longview’s Santa Land is bigger and better than ever

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview’s Santa Land is shining brightly every night, and its owner changed its name to reflect the changes that have been made in the annual Christmas attraction.
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with Carmela Davis, the owner of the lighted Christmas attraction, which is bigger and better than ever. Although the attraction is now called Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, it’s still located just north of Longview on U.S. Highway 259.
“It’s called Carmela’s Magical Santa Land because it’s not ‘mini’ by any means,” Davis said. 'It’s over a mile long, and it has more than 1 million lights. We have lots of different sections, and we hope it helps p[eople get into the full-blown Christmas spirit and celebrate our Lord, Jesus."
Davis said there are a lot of new decorations and characters this year. In addition, they re-did the Winter Wonderland section, so it’s bigger and better. There’s also a Whoville section that is based on “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and a patriotic section.
Admission is free.
“It’s a lot of work,” Davis said. “We’re thankful for the donations that allow us to keep it open and make the experience available to everyone,” Davis said.
Santa Land uses so much electricity that its owners had to add another transformer, Davis said.
