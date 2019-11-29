Man’s body found after fire in Gun Barrel City on Thanksgiving Day

From the Gun Barrel City Fire Department
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (News Release) - The Gun Barrel City Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Thursday, November 28, in the 100 block of Willowwood Drive. The Gun Barrel City Police Department Dispatch received a 911 call at 4:30am advising of the fire on Willowwood Drive with a person still in the residence. Gun Barrel City Police were first on the scene and reported flames and heavy smoke coming from the residence.
Gun Barrel City Fire Fighters, assisted by Mabank, Payne Springs, and Seven Points Fire Departments, brought the fire under control in approximately thirty minutes. During the course of fighting the fire, Gun Barrel City fire fighters located the body of a deceased thirty one year old male.
Henderson County Fire Marshall Shane Renberg was on scene and his office is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire. Any questions regarding the fire should be directed to the Henderson County Fire Marshall’s office at 903-675-6157.
Gun Barrel City Assistant Fire Chief, Jason Raney, commented, “I want to thank the Mabank, Payne Springs, and Seven Points Fire Departments for their support with equipment, water and manpower. Their assistance was critical given the intensity of the fire.” Chief Raney continued, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family who lost a loved one in the fire.”
The home and contents were a complete loss; the American Red Cross is assisting the family. There were no injuries to the first responders.