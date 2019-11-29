East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Very warm and humid conditions are expected through tomorrow morning. A strong Pacific Cold Front is likely to move through East Texas starting during the morning hours pushing through Deep East Texas later in the afternoon. Strong to Severe Thunderstorms are expected ahead of and along this cold front. Therefore, a First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Saturday only. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather for Saturday morning through the afternoon. The area of greatest concern is East of a line from Jefferson to Kilgore to Jacksonville and all of Deep East Texas. This does not mean that the rest of East Texas won’t see severe storms...it is just the higher risk area. Strong thunderstorm winds near 60 mph are likely along with a few isolated tornadoes as well as some hail and brief/heavy rainfall. Once the front moves through your area, the threat of severe storms will likely end. Plentiful sunshine and cooler temperatures are expected Sunday through Tuesday. A very weak cold front moves through on Wednesday with no impacts on ETX. Mostly Cloudy skies on Thursday and Friday of next week with a few scattered showers/thundershowers possible.