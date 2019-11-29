Better East Texas: Kaepernick still on outside looking in

And time is on their side as Kaepernick ages slowly and as another season gets closer to being locked as far as free agents being signed. Several teams could benefit from his skills on the field, but it is obvious the league and the owners are not prepared for the potential distraction off the field. So, Colin Kaepernick will have to make another move if he wants to play again and it seems like it is not a physical move, but rather an off the field move – one that will show owners what they can expect if he is re-signed.