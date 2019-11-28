Thursday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Happy Thanksgiving! We are starting off with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers across the area. Throughout the day we will keep similar conditions as temperatures warm to the mid-50s. Be sure if you are traveling today you are aware of the wet roadways. Overnight we will cool to the low 50s. Tomorrow it looks like we will see spotty showers throughout most of the day and possibly see an isolated thunderstorm. Late in the day on Friday and into the start of the day on Saturday showers will being to strengthen. We have declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday night into Saturday. The biggest threat at this time will be strong, damaging winds. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm on Saturday in the mid-70s. The rain should move out late in the day on Saturday. Sunday will be clear and sunny in the low 60s. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will all be mostly sunny, clear and warm in the upper 50s to low 60s.