Webxtra: Runners brave dreary conditions for Tyler Turkey Trot

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Runners were braving the weather and postponing their traditional feasts to run in the 17th annual Tyler Turkey Trot.
Major crowds showed up supporting two East Texas charities, the Boot Campaign, a non-profit that helps soldiers reacclimate when returning to civilian life, and For the Silent, supporting women who’ve been trafficked.
Michelle Pena, the Turkey Trot race director said around 2000 people usually participate, and that the run has become a tradition for Tyler families.
