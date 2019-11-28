Rescue animals bring joy to East Texas seniors

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Hope for All Ranch & Rescue isn’t just helping the animals they save — they’re giving those animals a chance to help others.
The rescue takes their animals to birthday parties, hospitals and senior citizen centers.
On Wednesday night, they visited the Wesley House in Lindale, dressed in their favorite holiday pajamas.
The residents at Wesley House said they loved the visit from the animals, and watching the interaction, one may not know who was happier, the residents or the animals.
“I think it’s just the best thing that ever happened,” said Ann Dwyer, a resident at Wesley House, about the animals coming to visit. “They are so fine and it’s such a relief to know someone will care for the ones that have been abused or neglected.”
The ranch said in December they’re hoping to bring back horses and other animals for the residents to see as well.
