Kilgore police arrest 2 suspects related to church burglaries, 2 others on drug charges

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department released the following statement related to the arrest of two men for suspected burglary of two churches. Their companions in the vehicle were arrested, as well, on drug charges.
From Kilgore Police:
Over this past weekend, we responded to reported burglaries at the First Presbyterian Church located at 815 E Main Street, and the First Baptist Church located at 501 E North Street. We immediately began a priority investigation into the cases. Through patrol intelligence, video surveillance, forensic analysis, and interviews, suspects in the case were quickly identified.
As warrants were being issued, our patrol division located the suspects near Elder Lake at Synergy Park. During the contact, officers requested and were denied consent to search the vehicle. Corporal Sims and K-9 partner Jinto responded and received an alert on the vehicle for the presence of narcotics. A search resulted in the discovered of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.
Austin Metcalf, 24, of Beckville, was charged with burglary of a building (bond $50,000).
Justin Tracey, 25, of Kilgore, was charged with burglary of a building (bond $50,000), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brandon Welch, 22, of Gilmer, was charged with a Gregg County warrant (bond $5,000), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amanda Todd, 25, of Kilgore, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (bond $20,000).
Many of our officers and detectives had a hand in making this investigation successful. We could not be any more proud of our team that always works hard, day and night, to make our city a safer place to live, work and play.
The investigation is still active and we believe there may be at least one other involved party at large. Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Detective Steve Goodson at 903-218-6903. All individuals charged with a crime are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
