First Alert Weather Day still in effect for Friday night, Saturday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We will continue to see off and on showers, today and tomorrow but it looks like the severe threat will mainly be Saturday morning and early afternoon.
The storm prediction center has most of East Texas in a slight risk for severe weather with the biggest threats being gusty winds and the potential for isolated tornadic activity.
This is all coming due to warm front bringing moist gulf air to East Texas on Friday followed by a cold front that will potentially bring the energy necessary for severe weather.
Be sure to stay weather alert!
