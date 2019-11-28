East Texas Ag News: Hay demand continues to pick up

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The USDA weekly Texas hay report says hay trades were steady on good demand and moderate to active trading activity.
Hay demand is continuing to pick up as feeding demand picks up. Producers are stocking up on feeders for wheat pastures as large consignments of stocker cattle have been offered at local auctions.
A large supply of hay is on the market, but there’s a wide variety in the quality of hay due to sporadic weather during the growing season.
Hay quality continues to be the largest determiner in price.
