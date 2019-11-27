Wednesday’s Weather: Partly cloudy start, with increasing clouds through the afternoon

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is a look at the weather where you live: Our cold front has finally moved out of the area and so has the rain for your Wednesday. Cooler temperatures are now moving in behind the front and will range in the 40s and 50s to start the day before warming to near 60 degrees by the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies behind the front but as we head into the afternoon, clouds will increase quickly and we will end our Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. A few showers overnight, with better chances to see on and off light to moderate rain during the day on Thanksgiving. Our northwestern counties have the best chance to see these showers with the southern half of East Texas likely only seeing a few showers during the day. Better chances to see showers and thunderstorms on Friday as a warm front pushes northward through East Texas, adding moisture and instability to our area. Our focus shifts to the overnight hours of Friday and early morning hours of Saturday as the potential for severe weather increases along our next strong cold front. Due to this potential for severe weather, a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday Night - Saturday Morning. As our next cold front begins to move into East Texas, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will develop and move into the area. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary severe threat as this line moves through, although there will be isolated chances for large hail and a low tornado threat. Behind the cold front, drier cool air quickly moves into East Texas. Sunday morning starts off chilly in the lower 40s with plenty of sunshine before warming into the upper 50s. Sunshine sticks around into the next work week with middle 30s to start your Monday and Tuesday as afternoon highs stay cool in the middle 50s for Monday and low 60s for Tuesday.