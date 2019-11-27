Waitr delivers Thanksgiving meals to those in need

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The food delivery service Waitr is partnering with local restaurants in East Texas to deliver a Thanksgiving meal to families in need.
On Wednesday, volunteers from Waitr got Thanksigiving meals from Poke in Da Eye BBQ in Tyler and delivered the meals to local families who were nominated on Waitr’s website.
“It means a lot because it’s been a rough year, so for me to get it is a blessing,” said Lakeithsha King, who received a meal. “I’m blessed; it’s just another sign that God is making sure I get my needs met.”
The regional manager of Waitr in East Texas said this is the third year of the “Share Thanksgiving” program and it’s grown immensely each year — from 50 people served the first year, to reaching just under 200 people this year.
