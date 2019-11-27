Train To Wonderland booked, but there are options

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Cities of Longview and Marshall, and Amtrak have teamed up to offer a round trip to see the Wonderland of Lights in downtown Marshall.
Passengers will board the Texas Eagle and ride forty minutes to Marshall. Once there a chartered bus delivers everyone downtown where people can enjoy the spectacle and activities at the Wonderland of Lights. The bus will then take riders back to the depot in Longview. Unfortunately tickets are sold out.
“Even though we’re sold out, this is something you could do at any time, just by buying a ticket on Amtrak. You could go to Mineola or to Marshall, and then you just have somebody meet you there and bring you back. I’ve done it with my own family. It’s a lot of fun. It’s a good way to just have a little excursion and enjoy the East Texas Countryside,” said Longview City Spokesman Shawn Hara.
There is also a waiting list you can sign up for in case there’s a cancellation by a ticket-holder. Just click here.
