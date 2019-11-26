Clouds and scattered showers to continue through early tonight...even a few isolated thundershowers will be possible. Overnight tonight, after a cold front, passes through your area, cooler air is expected to move in. Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies are expected for our Wednesday, then a cloudy and damp day is forecast for Thanksgiving Day. More rain is likely on Friday with isolated strong to severe storms possible overnight Friday and into Saturday morning. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday night/Saturday morning as a strong cold front passes through our area. The main threat at this time is likely to be very strong winds with the heaviest thunderstorms. More details will be given as we get closer to the event. After the storms move out on Saturday morning, Clearing skies and much cooler temperatures are likely. If you are leaving East Texas for the Thanksgiving holiday, please remember to take along your KLTV/KTRE Weather App so you can stay in tune with what is happening...not only where you are, but back here in East Texas. Texas (KLTV) -