Nacogdoches woman killed in one-vehicle wreck near Alto

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Nacogdoches woman is dead and another remains hospitalized following a crash in Cherokee County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, they responded at 7:58 a.m. on Tuesday to a fatal one-vehicle crash on FM 241, southwest of the city of Alto.
Their preliminary crash report indicates a 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling northwest on FM 241 at an unsafe speed for the wet road conditions. According to DPS, the driver lost control at a curve in the road and traveled off the roadway where it struck a tree.
DPS reported the two backseat passengers, identified as 59-year-old Esperanza Chavez Veliz and 66-year-old Maria Linda Lira, both of Nacogdoches, were injured in the crash. According to DPS, they were unrestrained during the crash.
The women were taken to a Tyler hospital were Veliz was later pronounced dead. According to DPS, Lira remains in a stable but serious condition.
The driver, identified as 18-year-old Oscar Alejandro Ibarra, of Nacogdoches, and the front seat passenger, identified as 31-year-old Brittany Lynnell Tucker, of Salado, were uninjured in the crash, according to DPS.
DPS reported the crash remains under investigation.
