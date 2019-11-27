Marshall police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian wreck on Hwy 59

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash Wednesday morning.
According to a post on the Marshall Police Department Facebook page, they are investigating a crash involving at least one vehicle and a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 59 at East Houston Street, just south of U.S. Highway 80.
The northbound lane of Highway 59 is closed between Travis Street and Houston Street, according to officials with the police department.
Motorists are urged to use an alternate route until the scene is cleared.
Details of the crash are limited at this time, but police will be releasing more information as the investigation progresses.
Check back to KLTV.com for the latest on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.